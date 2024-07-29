1 motorcyclist killed, another badly hurt in chain-reaction crash in Wynola

WYNOLA (CNS) - A 66-year-old Los Angeles-area resident was fatally injured over the weekend in a double motorcycle crash in the eastern San Diego County highlands, authorities reported Monday.

The La Mirada man was cruising with a group of motorcyclists through the Wynola area shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday when his eastbound 2020 Harley- Davidson Low Rider veered into a westbound lane and sideswiped an oncoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact knocked over the two-wheeler and sent the rider tumbling onto the roadway, where he came to rest underneath his motorcycle. Swerving to avoid the downed man, one of the other motorcyclists, a 55-year-old Mission Viejo man, also crashed his Harley-Davidson into the pickup truck, CHP public- affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Paramedics pronounced the older man dead while transporting him to Santa Ysabel to be airlifted to a hospital. His name was withheld pending family notification.

An ambulance crew took the other rider involved the chain-reaction accident to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.

"Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, and drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be (factors) in the crash," Grieshaber said.

The driver of the Silverado, a 38-year-old San Diego man, and a passenger in the truck suffered no injuries in the wreck, according to the Highway Patrol.