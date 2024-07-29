Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

1 motorcyclist killed, another badly hurt in chain-reaction crash in Wynola

california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
KGTV
california_highway_patrol_chp_cruiser_san_diego_freeway.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

WYNOLA (CNS) - A 66-year-old Los Angeles-area resident was fatally injured over the weekend in a double motorcycle crash in the eastern San Diego County highlands, authorities reported Monday.

The La Mirada man was cruising with a group of motorcyclists through the Wynola area shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday when his eastbound 2020 Harley- Davidson Low Rider veered into a westbound lane and sideswiped an oncoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact knocked over the two-wheeler and sent the rider tumbling onto the roadway, where he came to rest underneath his motorcycle. Swerving to avoid the downed man, one of the other motorcyclists, a 55-year-old Mission Viejo man, also crashed his Harley-Davidson into the pickup truck, CHP public- affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Paramedics pronounced the older man dead while transporting him to Santa Ysabel to be airlifted to a hospital. His name was withheld pending family notification.

An ambulance crew took the other rider involved the chain-reaction accident to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.

"Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, and drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be (factors) in the crash," Grieshaber said.

The driver of the Silverado, a 38-year-old San Diego man, and a passenger in the truck suffered no injuries in the wreck, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!