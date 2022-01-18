Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

1 arrested after fire at Stockton-area motel

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
motel_fire_011822.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:24:15-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday after firefighters quickly put out a blaze at a two-story motel near San Diego’s Stockton neighborhood.

The unidentified person was removed by San Diego Police officers after a fire with heavy smoke broke out early Tuesday morning on the first floor at the Lodge at 32nd, located at 740 32nd St., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived at 12:45 a.m. and had the flames knocked down in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but damages to the motel were estimated at about $35,000.

It is unclear what charges the person arrested may face in connection with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER