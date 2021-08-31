San Diego native rides out Hurricane Ida, grateful to be safe

San Diego (KGTV)- The city of New Orleans is still without power after Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana, leaving a trail of destruction behind. One San Diego native who rode out the storm says she's grateful to be safe.

"(There's) trees in the street. we have no power still," says Jazmyne Lemar. "There are no lights that are working at the moment. The signal is terrible."

Lemar was able to get enough signal and power to zoom with ABC 10News Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Ida swept through the City of New Orleans.

"I've been walking around trying to find power outlets," says Lemar.

At the time of the interview, she visited a fire station across the street from her hotel that had a generator. She was able to charge her phone.

The SDSU alum has been working in New Orleans for the past four years. She says this storm was visibly stronger than others.

"You hear things banging against each other; obviously, that's debris, signage. Trash cans are rolling around the streets. The wind was extremely heavy."

Lemar decided to hunker down during the storm, but many others left. Another San Diego couple visiting the city sent ABC 10News photos of the traffic after trying to leave the area. A typical five-hour drive to Houston took them nearly 15 hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

By Monday, the storm had cleared out but not before leaving behind a big mess.

"There's lots of debris, buildings that have collapsed, roofs that were knocked off."

Lemar says the Mayor of New Orleans has warned homes and businesses may not have power for days.

"It's hot; it's muggy. I want to say it's about 90 degrees now. There's no AC. We're all just trying to stay in the shade, stay cool."

Lemar says she has checked in with her family here in San Diego to let them know she's ok. Her home was not damaged. She plans to stay in New Orleans until the power is back on.