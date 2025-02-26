San Diego Named LEED Gold City For Sustainability and Green Efforts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The city of San Diego has been awarded LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, it was announced today.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design was created by the USGBC and is a sustainability building rating system. San Diego was one of eight cities in the United States to reach gold status this year.

"The city of San Diego's continuing initiatives and bold leadership in building a better and sustainable future for all of us has been recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council in designating San Diego as a LEED Gold City," Council President Joe LaCava said. "Their rigorous certification recognizes the city's work, in part, to integrate sustainability into every department and decision, prioritizing green solutions, reducing emissions and improving quality of life for all San Diegans."

LEED for Cities and Communities is intended to measure and manage progress "in pursuit of a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future," a statement from the USGBC reads.

"As we continue to make progress toward our ambitious climate and equity goals, we are proud that the city of San Diego's commitments to reducing emissions, building resilience and prioritizing our Communities of Concern have been recognized with LEED for Cities and Communities certification at the Gold level," said Shelby Rust Busó, chief sustainability officer for the city.

"This certification not only demonstrates the value of the city's efforts to date but sets forth a pathway for continued progress toward our goals and improved quality of life for residents in all of our communities."

Some of the initiatives that earned San Diego the gold status include setting and making progress toward a 2035 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal, decarbonizing city government buildings and transitioning to a zero- emissions vehicle fleet.

"The work of cities and communities such as San Diego is a driving force in ensuring a more sustainable future for all," said Peter Templeton, USGBC's president and CEO. "Local governments that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment and striving to improve the quality of life for their residents. San Diego is setting a standard for what it means to be a high performer, and its efforts and achievements should be an example for all."

The USGBC awards three levels of LEED certification: silver, gold and platinum. This year 145 local governments in the United States achieved LEED certification. One city in the nation, Philadelphia, was certified platinum.

