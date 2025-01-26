San Diego MTS service changes add frequency and overnight service

San Diego MTS will introduce new service changes on Sunday, Jan 26, increasing service on all four trolley lines and adding a new overnight bus connection between the US-Mexico border and downtown San Diego.

The UC San Diego Blue Line has added 15-minute frequency after 9:30 p.m. every day.

A new overnight bus, Route 910, will be added to connect riders between downtown and San Ysidro, starting at 12:30 a.m. and running every 30 minutes both ways.

Route 910 will stop at San Ysidro, Iris Avenue, Palomar Street, and 24th Street transit centers; Harborside and Barrio Logan; several Trolley and MTS Rapid bus stops in downtown San Diego; and the Santa Fe Depot / America Plaza transit center.

This bus is meant to fill the gap in overnight service when the Blue Line trolley can’t run because MTS shares tracks with freight companies that operate during those hours.

Weekend frequency in the mornings will increase on the Orange Line, and 15-minute service will last until 11 p.m. between downtown and El Cajon on the Green Line.

And the Copper Line between El Cajon and Santee will run 15-minute frequency every day.

Schedule adjustments are also planned for several bus lines, including earlier morning service to the airport. You can see all the service changes and schedules on the SDMTS website.