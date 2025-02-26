San Diego mother shares emotional story of son fighting in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As world leaders negotiate a possible end to the war in Ukraine, one San Diego mother is simply hoping for peace — so she can see her son again.

Tiziana Tarquinio attended a candlelight vigil at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park Tuesday night, reflecting on the war’s impact as her 22-year-old son, Timothy, continues to fight on the front lines.

"He's always had a huge heart," Tarquinio said as she flipped through photos of her son. The last time she saw him was March of last year, when she hugged him goodbye at the airport.

Timothy, a Grossmont High School graduate, briefly studied criminal justice in college before making a decision that would change his life— one that his mother never expected.

Though he is not Ukrainian, she says his faith led him to volunteer for the Ukrainian army.

"He said that God spoke to him and told him to go to Ukraine to help. However, I thought he would do more missionary work as opposed to being on the front line," Tarquinio said. Timothy flew to Poland, then crossed into Ukraine with a group of foreign volunteers.

"I told him to call me before he crossed over, and he did — but he was already on the train, already in Ukraine. That moment…my heart. I can’t even explain," she said.

After completing military training, Timothy was stationed in Kyiv. His mother now cherishes a particular photo — one of an Argentinian soldier who she says saved her son's life during an attack.

"This very, very brave man was my son's hero — and my hero." Another fellow soldier, she says, has since been captured and is now a prisoner of war.

Despite the immense dangers, she says Timothy remains committed to Ukraine’s fight.

"I don't foresee him coming back anytime soon. Whether he's on the front line or not, he's really fallen in love with the country."

As negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. continue, with President Volodymyr Zelensky set to visit Washington on Friday, Tarquinio is holding onto her faith in God and love for her son.

"I can't express how much I love him and how proud I am of him."