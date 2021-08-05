San Diego military hero, Pearl Harbor survivor Stu Hedley dies at 99

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An iconic San Diego military veteran who survived the Pearl Harbor attack has died of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the group Honor Flight San Diego confirmed to ABC 10News that Hedley passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

In a tweet, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said: “Stu Hedley is a hero. He survived Pearl Harbor and spent the rest of his life ensuring San Diegans never forgot the date that lives in infamy. His decades of advocacy for his fellow veterans made a difference and he will be missed. Godspeed Stu.”

The Us for Warriors Foundation tweeted: "Pearl Harbor survivor Stuart Hedley Died today Aug 4 at Scripps. Stu was the sole survivor of the attack on the Battleship West Virginia. He was in a heavy gun turret with eight others when a bomb penetrated the turret and killed everyone else"

Hedley has spoken to thousands about his experiences during the Pearl Harbor attack, but he stopped due to the pandemic.

Honor Flight San Diego said Hedley’s stories were history not found in any books.

Hedley would have turned 100 years old on Oct. 31.