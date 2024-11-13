San Diego medical assistant student receives nationwide scholarship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Brian Harmon believes he was always meant to get into the medical field, at the age of 25, after working as a summer camp director.

He found himself caring for his grandfather, who was in hospice, which led him to pursue a career in the medical field.

"It was my calling because I was working with children at the time, and I was able to have that balance of going through that deep situation and being able to bounce back with light and energy while working at camp," Harmon said.

With a lot of financial assistance and guidance, Harmon enrolled in the medical assistant program at UEI College in Chula Vista, which is when he learned about the school’s scholarship essay contest, which asks students to write about ways they can create change.

“It lit a fire back in me to remind me of what I was and what I’ve been doing for the past ten years," Harmon said.

Harmon’s essay touched on the inequalities he saw as a camp counselor, from taking care of kids from suburban and urban communities to his experience in the medical field.

He focused on his dedication to dismantling stigmas in underserved communities of color and those in the LGBTQ Community, working towards one goal: helping all people stay healthy.

“I want to change the face of health. I want to change how we care about ourselves," Harmon said. "I want to change what we’re putting in our bodies about how we’re taking care of ourselves.”

Harmon won a full-ride scholarship worth $15,000, which he’ll use to get to the next step in his medical journey as he decides which route to pursue.

“I feel like I can be a positive light for that for people to check up on themselves,” he said.

