San Diego mayor's budget plan includes proposal to charge for parking at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Council this week began its review of Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 2026 budget, and one item has caught the attention of some San Diegans -- the possibility of paying to park at Balboa Park.

Gloria’s budget plan includes $11 million “in new revenue associated with proposed parking fees generated in Balboa Park.”

However, ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS reported city officials are considering keeping free parking in certain parts of the park.

The City Council is slated to vote on the final budget in June.

The council would take a separate vote later in the year on whether to implement paid parking at Balboa Park.