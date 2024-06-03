San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to push for public safety in new city budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Todd Gloria will be joined by city public safety personnel and community members in Mira Mesa Monday to highlight how his "Protecting our Progress" budget for the Fiscal Year 2025 prioritizes police, fire and lifeguard services for the residents of San Diego.

The City Council is scheduled to conduct its final review and potentially make changes to the mayor's proposed budget later this week. As part of the news conference, the mayor will urge the City Council to pass a balanced and fiscally responsible budget that maintains the full funding proposed by the mayor for police, fire, and lifeguards.

The news conference begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the San Diego Fire- Rescue Station 44, 10011 Black Mountain Road in Mira Mesa.

Gloria will be joined by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell Police Chief David Nisleit, Lifeguard Chief James Gartland, Tran Lam, president of the Little Saigon Foundation of San Diego, and Bob Ilko, Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

