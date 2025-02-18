San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to propose budget cuts amid significant deficit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Todd Gloria will announce a series of budget cuts Tuesday "designed to generate cost savings and minimize service-level reductions," according to his office.

Gloria's announcement, scheduled for 11 a.m. at City Hall, comes as the city faces a significant budget deficit "following the narrow failure of Measure E -- and after months of careful review and consideration of potential reductions and consolidations," officials said.

A one-cent sales tax measure that could have shored up the impending deficit narrowly failed in November. Gloria discussed the looming deficit of over $250 million during his Jan. 15 State of the City address. As expected, the budget shortfall -- comprising around 12% of the city's total spending -- made up the majority of that speech.

But instead of leaning into what will be difficult cuts going forward, Gloria said San Diegans are natural innovators who will find ways to make things work.

"The stark financial realities we face today will test our resolve," he said. "This is not the time for retreat. This is not the time to slow down. This is the time to double down. We are moving forward."

Gloria said it was time for the city to get a fair deal from entities such as the county and Caltrans when it comes to homelessness.

He said the city has for far too long shouldered the financial burden of homeless residents suffering from substance abuse and/or mental health issues.

"It's long past time for all the cities in this county to do their part and not simply rely on you, the taxpayers of this city, to continue to foot the bill," he said. "My fellow San Diegans, it is my hope that, anytime you see a person on the street suffering from extreme mental illness or addiction, you think of the county of San Diego and ask them: When will they step up to provide the services needed to end this crisis?"

He said police, fire and paramedics remain a top priority for the city despite the structural deficit.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.