Mayor of San Diego to meet with Mayor of Tijuana

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Tuesday afternoon San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be heading to Tijuana to meet with Mayor Montserrat Caballero. Both mayors will sign an MOU or memorandum of understanding calling for increased collaboration to address a number of challenges both areas face.

Among the topics expected to be discussed include the ongoing problem with the sewage from the Tijuana River Valley, which has forced the closure of local beaches due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

Mayor Gloria says though $300 million have been earmarked to help clean up the Tijuana River Valley, earlier this year, the EPA released a comprehensive solution to fix that problem. But, it would cost $600 million. Right now, Mayor Gloria says it's about finding that extra $300 million to reach that total.

"Those dollars need to be raised from both sides of the border," Gloria said. "So this relationship with that mayor is important for her to be able to work with her governor and president and me work with mine to provide relief from both of our cities who have had to deal with this for so long and has impacted their quality of life."

The Mayor is expected to discuss immigration issues and the impact the pandemic has had on both sides of the border.