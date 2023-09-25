San Diego marks 45 years since tragic PSA Flight 182 crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Monday, Sept. 25, will mark 45 years since the Pacific Southwest Airlines plane crash in North Park that killed more than 100 people.

At roughly 9 a.m. on Sept. 25, 1978, PSA Flight 182 was descending on San Diego International Airport when it collided with a Cessna 172 over North Park. The Boeing 727 crashed near Dwight and Nile, while the Cessna landed near the intersection of Polk Avenue and 32nd Street.

Officials said 135 people on PSA Flight 182 and the two people in the Cessna all died in the tragedy. Seven people on the ground, including two children, were killed.

Nearly two dozen homes in North Park were destroyed in the crash.

Every year on Sept. 25, many San Diegans gather in North Park to place flowers and write the names of the victims on a memorial.

On Monday morning, North Park community members will mark the day with a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony.

City News Service contributed to this report