San Diego market robbed by gunman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man entered David's Friendly Market and Liquor in the Stockton neighborhood Sunday, confronted the store clerk with a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The clerk at the store in the 500 block of 32nd Street complied with the robber's demand and the suspect fled the scene on foot at 9:51 a.m., according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 25-year-old male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Robbery Unit detectives were investigating.