San Diego man arrested on suspicion of killing girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 35-year-old San Diego man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, police said.

Police were called to investigate a missing person incident when 48-year-old Faviola Calderon did not show up for work. Early on in the investigation, detectives determined Calderon was reported missing under suspicious circumstances.

Detectives learned that Calderon was in a relationship with 35-year-old Nery Garcia of San Diego. As the investigation progressed, police named Garcia as the suspect.

Garcia was arrested at a residence at 2300 Sumac Drive near the Webster neighborhood. Garcia was booked into San Diego Central Jail on murder charges.

Police did not say how the victim died.

"Detectives are still investigating the events leading up to Calderon’s death and believe they have located Calderon’s body," Lieutenant Joel Tien said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.