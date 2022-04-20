San Diego man arrested after evading officers during multiple pursuits

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect wanted for evading multiple law enforcement agencies during pursuits across San Diego County was arrested Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP arrested 24-year-old Thomas Spoden at the Walmart parking lot, located at College Boulevard and Marron Road in Oceanside.

Authorities said on April 17, there was a report of a Sliver Ford Fusion, with black stripes, driving recklessly on Plaza Drive in Oceanside. CHP located the car around 9 a.m. on SR-78 and attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop. The Ford Fusion failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. Eventually, CHP terminated the pursuit as the Ford Fusion drove erratically and recklessly.

On April 18, CHP spotted the Ford Fusion just before 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 at Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido. Officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, but again the Ford Fusion failed to yield and another pursuit ensued.

Once again, CHP ended the pursuit due to its unsafe and reckless speed.

Around 7:40 a.m. on April 20, California State University and San Marcos Police located the Ford Fusion driving on San Marcos Boulevard. When the San Marcos Police attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop the driver failed to yield. A small chase ensued but was terminated out of an abundance of safety.

About an hour later, investigators from CHP and the Oceanside Police Department located and arrested Spoden in a Walmart parking lot.

Spoden was booked into the Vista Detention Facility. He is facing felony charges including the reckless evading of a police officer and outstanding warrants.

The multiple incidents are under investigation.