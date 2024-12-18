San Diego man, 19, dies in Riverside County motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old San Diego resident was killed this weekend after his motorcycle slammed into the back of a car at high speeds on a Riverside County freeway, officials announced.

Gabriel Ruiz Valles was fatally injured at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 215 in Menifee, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Mike Lassig said Valles was riding his 2021 Aprilia RS 660 in the fast lane when he approached a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro just ahead of him.

The rider closed the distance between the bike and the car "at a high rate of speed, estimated at 100," and did not throttle back as the Camaro, going about 70 mph, came into view, Lassig said.

"The rider failed to slow ... causing the front of the motorcycle to collide into the rear of the Camaro," the CHP spokesman said. "The rider was ejected from the motorcycle."

Valles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy driver, whose identity was not released, wasn't injured and was questioned but not arrested by CHP officers.

