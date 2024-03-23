San Diego Madres celebrate 50 years of youth baseball support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For some fans, baseball is more than just a passion but a part of their history. They are members of the Madres, a non-profit organization established in 1972.

The Madres' mission is to support youth baseball and softball teams in San Diego County.

“Every child every team deserves to play," said Carmen Hasten, a Madres member. "If they can't afford it, that's what we're trying to do.”

Through fundraisers, auctions, and luncheons, the Madres managed to raise about $30,000 every year for local little league teams. They are also proud members of the Friar Faithful.

“It's not just something we're strictly focused on. It's the entire umbrella of the support: little league, softball ,challenger teams, the padres ... We love San Diego and they're a part of our mission,” Hasten said.

Members said they feel like they are part of a team, which reflects their dedication to community support - something they aim to model after the Padres.

"The Padres go out. They do food banks. They really get committed to our community, which says a lot and that gives us more incentive to do the same,” said Al Heavener, a member of the Madres.

As the Madres commemorate their 50th anniversary, members said they look forward to hitting the next milestone, both on and off the field.

