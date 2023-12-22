Watch Now
San Diego Lifeguards work to rescue man trapped on Sunset Cliffs bluffs

San Diego Lifeguards were working to rescue a man who was trapped on the bluffs near Sunset Cliffs Thursday night.
Posted at 8:37 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 23:37:33-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Lifeguards were working to free a trapped man on the bluffs at Sunset Cliffs near Cable Street, Thursday afternoon.

The man was stuck on the cliffs at 3:43 p.m., according to San Diego Lifeguard Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

"A man either fell, or went down into a hole, about 15 feet down toward the beach on the cliffs and lifeguards have been trying to extricate him," Mitchell said. "We have six fire units, an ambulance, lifeguards and two battalion chiefs responding."

Mitchell said the man may have minor or no injuries. Cable Street is closed from the cliffs to Orchard Boulevard until at least 9 p.m., according to police.

