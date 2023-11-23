San Diego Lifeguards get a new tool to help them with search and rescue efforts.

Lifeguards have a new tool when scanning the water looking for a missing swimmer.

It’s called the “Aqua Eye.” Here’s how it works. You have to submerge the machine 4 to 5 inches below the surface.

You pull the trigger and then wait for the sonar to detect a person.

The results will come back to the screen, showing an “x” for a human. And an “o” for something Lifeguards should take a look at.

Lt. Rick Romero, with San Diego Lifeguards says it “makes it quicker and easier. Also saving our divers from having to go search an area and nothing is in there.”

He adds it helps them get better information quicker. So they know what areas they should be searching. It also helps when visibility is bad, it’s similar to equipment firefighters use.

He says, “They can't see through smoke but they can see it with a device.

You can't see under water, but you can see if through the sonar signals that it sends out and gives back to us that's a huge help.”

San Diego Lifeguards now have two of these machines. One was paid for by an anonymous donor. And the other was funded by the City, through Council Member Joe Lacava.

Each “Aqua Eye,” costs about $8,000.

