San Diego Lifeguards and Police encourage beach, boating and firework safety

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Lifeguard Division and members of the San Diego Police Department's Northern Division Monday shared information regarding beach, boating and fireworks safety ahead of Independence Day.

The holiday brings thousands of visitors to San Diego's beaches, and larger crowds mean more rescues by SDFD lifeguards, a statement from the city read.

"Lifeguards and police officers patrolling our beaches, particularly Mission Bay, want everyone to have safe and enjoyable experiences," said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. "With the increase in visitors on this holiday, we want to make sure those who participate in aquatic activities know the safest places to swim or surf, as well as the safety requirements for equipment such as personal watercraft.

"We have seen an increase in illegal vessel rentals and want to warn the public about those risks."

All personal-use fireworks are illegal throughout San Diego County. Fireworks are dangerous, especially for children, and they pose a dangerous fire hazard.

"Our goal is to educate San Diegans and visitors about the risks of using illegal fireworks," said Fire Chief Colin Stowell. "We want everyone to enjoy their Fourth of July free from injuries."

In addition, the Clean Beach Coalition will add extra trash and recycling bins during major holiday weekends this summer to keep beach areas free of trash and debris.

