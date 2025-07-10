San Diego library cards offer free access to state parks, local attractions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A library card can get you much more than books these days. In San Diego County, that small piece of plastic can bring more time outdoors and help you save money with free access to state parks and local attractions.

"We definitely want you to explore your own backyard, and the library card allows you to do that," Bonnie Domingos with San Diego Public Library said.

State parks in San Diego County are ranked as some of the best in California, from the cliffs of Torrey Pines to the flowers in Anza Borrego.

Domingos showed ABC 10News some of the perks available to library card holders.

"This is an example of one of the backpacks you can check out," Domingos said.

All 37 public libraries in the city of San Diego have hiking backpacks that can be checked out at the front desk for a maximum of two weeks. The backpacks include trail guides, binoculars, and a state parks pass.

"Which will get you access into the park and cover any parking fees," Domingos said.

GET A LIBRARY CARD: City of San Diego Public Library | San Diego County Library

That applies to all California state parks and beaches. There are 14 in San Diego County, including Cuyamaca, Palomar Mountain, San Onofre, and San Elijo.

"It's a free resource, it allows you to explore and get out there for relatively no cost," Domingos said.

A library card can also get you free access to local attractions like museums and the zoo. Just look up sandiego.discoverandgo.net and login with your card number and PIN.

"And boom you'll be able to browse what's available for that day or a future date," Domingos said.

Each participating organization has a limited number of free tickets. They're released on the first of every month.

