San Diego libraries reopen on Sundays after improving staffing shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People are once again able to spend Sundays in some of San Diego's public libraries.

The City of San Diego Public Library (SDPL) is adding Sunday hours at 14 of its 36 library locations from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Books keep you out of trouble, obviously," said Dan Hall, who comes to the library roughly twice a week and went on Sunday.

The city says this is "the last step to bringing library service hours back to pre-pandemic levels."

Jennifer Jenkins, the Deputy Director of Customer Services, says staffing vacancies in the library system are at some of the lowest they have ever been.

“One positive that occurred during the pandemic is that the library department determined that we could convert all of our hourly part-time positions to half-time-benefitted positions to improve retention and to make working with the library more attractive," said Jenkins.

Some services, like the rare book selection in the San Diego Central Library, are still in need of volunteers and staff members before it can operate seven days a week.

“The success of the recent City career fair allowed the San Diego Public Library to fill the positions that make these Sunday hours possible," said Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan after more than 200 people applied to work at the library.

Library Director Misty Jones says expanding hours means "helps the library deliver on what our patrons are asking for."

The following locations will offer Sunday hours:

• Carmel Valley Library

• Central Library

• City Heights/Weingart Library

• La Jolla/Riford Library

• Logan Heights Library

• Mira Mesa Library

• Mission Valley Library

• North University Community Library

• Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

• Pacific Beach/Taylor Library

• Point Loma/Hervey Library

• Rancho Bernardo Library

• Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library

• Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library