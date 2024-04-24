San Diego leaders to break ground on 'Cuatro' affordable housing building in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Heights Community Development Corporation and city leaders will break ground Wednesday on a $98 million housing and mixed-use community intended to provide 117 units of affordable housing and 13,000 square feet of commercial space.

The Cuatro at City Heights, being constructed in partnership with Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation, expects to start housing people by fall 2025.

Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and other community and business leaders will gather for a groundbreaking at one of the four lots that encompass the project on University Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The event will begin with a Kumeyaay land acknowledgement and feature a spoken word performance from United Women of East Africa, music from Mariachi Victoria and live art from San Diego artist Josué Baltézar.

"This transformative project for the neighborhood offers amenities such as laundry facilities, outdoor spaces, bicycle parking and more," said Alexis Villanueva, president and CEO of City Heights CDC. "City Heights CDC will also provide on-site resident services. Proximity to its major transit centers and walkable resources mean that residents have both an affordable and accessible place to call home."

According to the CDC, the commercial spaces will include a new Salaam Youth and Community Center offering resources from community partners, United Women of East Africa, Southern Sudanese Community Center and the Refugee Assistance Center. The center will provide a space for refugees and immigrant youth to access coordinated services, resources and support.

All units at the Cuatro will be subject to income restrictions, with earnings falling between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.