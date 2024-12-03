San Diego leaders, advocacy groups address homelessness issue at conference

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some of San Diego County’s top leaders, nonprofit groups, and housing providers met Tuesday to discuss new solutions to the region’s homelessness crisis.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was among the local leaders attending the two-day conference hosted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront.

More than 1,000 people from 165 organizations were expected to attend the annual conference, according to the RTFH.

The RTFH said the goal of the conference was to bring various experts together in one room to share experiences and devise solutions to help the homeless community.

According to the most recent point-in-time count, there are more than 10,600 people facing homelessness across the county.

RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler said the task force sees more people experiencing homelessness every month than they can house.

One of the big topics that will be discussed this year is senior homelessness.

Kohler said one in four seniors face homelessness, and over the years, this conference has led to solutions. We're already seeing that make a difference on the ground.

“One [of the] really great ones that we're working on, work that we did with Serving Seniors. They did an incredible study that we brought together with our Continuum of Care that now has created what is known as Shelter Subsidies for a senior population, that both the county and the city have been piloting, started here in San Diego," said Kohler.