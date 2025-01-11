San Diego law firm will file lawsuits next week on behalf of victims from Los Angeles-area fires

Dozens of victims of the Los Angeles area fires are turning to a San Diego law firm to help them recover from devastating losses.

Gerald Singleton, one of the nation's top lawyers when it comes to fire-related lawsuits, said his firm already has dozens of clients.

During the past two decades, his firm has represented 26,000 victims including those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

"What we do is sue for the gap between what your insurance provides and what your actual losses are," he said.

"We have experts that are retired law enforcement, retired fire department and there are cause and origin investigators. So, they will be on the ground. They will not go and interfere, but they will be as close as they can get. They'll give us the information about whether or not this is caused by a utility or some other defendant where there may be a lawsuit."

While the cause of fires in greater Los Angeles are being investigated, Singleton said there are things people in Southern California can do to protect themselves.

He said families should have a "go-bag" for clothing and important documents like passports and the fire insurance policy.

The next thing is to have prescriptions and ensure pets are ready to go and have a carrier.

He added it's also a good time to increase insurance coverage for wildfires, if possible.