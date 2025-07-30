San Diego law enforcement heightens efforts to halt illegal street racing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Drivers with a need for speed, be warned -- if you pull a "Fast & Furious" on the streets of San Diego, you can expect to lose your wheels, and possibly your freedom.

That was the message of city, county and state law enforcement officials Tuesday as they sought to drive home the extent of the dangers and costs -- including bodily harm, forfeiture of vehicles and imprisonment -- posed by illegal street racing, so-called "sideshow" stunt-driving exhibitions and evasion of peace officers on public roadways.

"In recent years, these behaviors have resulted in serious injuries, fatalities, property damage and significant impacts on our neighborhoods," San Diego Police Department Lt. Travis Easter told reporters Tuesday afternoon during a briefing outside downtown SDPD headquarters.

A notable component of the heightened measures for such roadway offenses undertaken by the SDPD, California Highway Patrol, San Diego City Attorney's Office and county District Attorney's Office is confiscation and demolition of perpetrators' vehicles -- a measure that had not been employed locally for about 20 years, Easter noted.

Recently, the SDPD secured court orders allowing it to use a car crusher to destroy a Toyota Chaser sedan and a Yamaha R1 motorcycle that had been used in the commission of reckless-driving offenses, according to Easter.

"The San Diego Police Department and our law enforcement partners (are) committed to holding offenders accountable through enhancing enforcement operations, vehicle impoundment and criminal prosecution where appropriate," the lieutenant said. "Offenders can face ... imprisonment and forfeiture of their vehicles."

Drivers seeking adrenaline rushes or notoriety through high-risk driving need to realize that "public streets and freeways are not race tracks," CHP Capt. Mike Vargas said, noting that legal private facilities are available for such pursuits.

"We're here with one clear message," Vargas said. "Illegal street racing and reckless driving are not thrills -- they're crimes. Right here in San Diego, we've seen lives lost and families torn apart because of (this) dangerous behavior."

Law enforcement agencies "also need the community's help" in effectively addressing such roadway hazards, the captain added.

"If you see dangerous driving behavior, or know of a planned race, say something," Vargas said. "Dial 911, or use CHP's non-emergency line, 1- 800-TELL-CHP. Your call could definitely prevent the next tragedy."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.