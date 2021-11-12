San Diego Kasier health care workers prepare to strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Monday at 7 a.m. thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers are set to strike.

Their union, UNAC/UHCP, and the company have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract after months of negotiations.

"We've had enough and we are ready to strike. We are walking out, withholding labor and be there to fight for our patients," said Nikki Avey, RN.

Wages for current and future employees remain one of the biggest issues.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Kaiser said in part: "We believe we can reach an agreement that meets our shared interests and avoid unnecessary and harmful disruptions to care."

An email was sent to patients this week, letting them know that some appointments might be changed or canceled and that should a strike happen pharmacies would be temporarily closed.

The strike would affect more than 300 southern California facilities. Kaiser says if it happens, those facilities will be staffed by trained and experienced managers, and contingency staff and physicians will continue to be available to care for patients.

Meanwhile, health care workers ready to walk off the job say they're worried not only for patients but for themselves.

"I have a household of 6 people, I am the breadwinner, I have bills to pay but I believe that I need to at this point stand up for what's right for our future," said Avey.

