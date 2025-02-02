San Diego is celebrating its 36th annual Museum Month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What started as the San Diego Air & Space Museum over 60 years ago has soared into something far greater. Today, it houses dozens of historic aircraft and spacecraft and now a world premiere exhibition that’s taken a lot of time and work to put together.

“Its been about two years in research and development to bring this project together, but the artisans who built it they have been doing it for about three generations," Tom Rizzo, one of the developers of the exhibition with Artisans of Florence says.

Da Vinci’s First Flight presented by the Artisans of Florence, takes visitors inside the story of a young apprentice who was a test pilot for one of Da Vinci’s legendary flying machines.

“He studied the science of winds, the science of birds and the structure, the bonds of the little creatures that are able to fly," Art Historian and Da Vinci Expert Sara Tagliagamba says.

The grand opening on Saturday comes just in time for San Diego’s 36th Museum Month, offering half-price admission to over 70 museums across the county.

“We have everything from surfing to quilts to aircraft carriers," Executive Director of the San Diego Museum Council Bob Lehman says. "Whatever you’re into we’ll have it at one of our museums”

And it’s not just museums. The pass also unlocks discounts at aquariums, historic sites, gardens, and parks throughout San Diego.

Anyone can grab a digital pass from the San Diego Museum Council’s website or pick one up at their local library.

So whether you’re drawn to art, history, or aviation, Museum Month is your chance to explore San Diego like never before, without breaking the bank.