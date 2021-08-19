San Diego International Relief Teams sending supplies to families in Haiti

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego-based International Relief Teams (IRT) is donating supplies and aid to Haiti as the country reels from the devastating effects of a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,900 people, injured at least 6,000 people on Haiti’s southern peninsula, the epicenter of the quake.

“This is only the beginning of a very long recovery process for the people of Haiti. Thousands of families are now homeless and need temporary shelter to help them survive," said Barry La Forgia, International Relief Teams’ Executive Director.

Officials said more than 37,000 homes are destroyed, leaving 30,000 families homeless and sleeping in open fields.

"We are sending tarps because they are an invaluable and versatile emergency supply during disasters like this. The tarps will allow families to make damaged homes more livable and provide protection from the elements for families who are homeless,” said La Forgia.

This tragedy comes when the country faces a multitude of crises: political upheaval following the assassination of the prime minister, food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, gang violence, and Tropical Depression Grace.

Donations to support International Relief Teams’ earthquake response in Haiti can be made online here.

