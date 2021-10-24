San Diego International Film Festival closes with showing paying homage to veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Film Festival came to a close this weekend, but not before showcasing a movie that is different than the rest.

Aboard the USS Midway attendees not only get to view one of the many films this festival has to offer, but assist a charity that is looking to make a difference in veterans lives.

“It’s hard to put into words," said Joshua Lee.

Lee is the co-founder of RTAG, which is a nonprofit that works to provide employment opportunities for veterans.

“To really bridge the gap between the military and the civilians and really work together to see what they can do in the community," explained Lee's message behind the organization. "It’s really exciting.”

The focus of Saturday night's event was to raise money for RTAG, along with the film festival. Dozens boarded the USS Midway to see the 2014 film 'The Hornet's Nest'.

“You literally see two war journalists who embed in a troupe and you see what they endure and you see what happens," said Tonya Mantooth the CEO and Artistic Director of the San Diego Film Festival.

The co-director and producer of 'The Hornet's Nest', said the USS Midway was the perfect location to showcase his film.

“Especially in the last eighteen months where we have not been able to be in theaters and be in groups, it’s really meaningful," said David Salzberg.

"It’s really really valuable to the experience that you have emotionally in an audience," said Salzberg.

The night honored the men and women who have served in our armed forces.

“We need to really honor the men and women in uniform and the value they bring to the workforce," said Mantooth. "And we need to remember to hire them.”

Salzberg said onOctober 25, there will be a live casting call for military veterans and VA nurses for a chance to be featured in a future film expected to air in 2022.

If interested in taking part in the casting, send an email to CEO@nurseheroes.org.

To support and donate to RTAG you can visit, www.rtag.org