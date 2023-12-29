San Diego International Auto Show returns to the convention center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego International Auto Show opened its doors Friday morning. It’s a one-stop-shop for people to learn about the new cars rolling in to 2024.

The event is great for car lovers of all ages. Organizers say Sunday is family day. ABC 10News Reporter Natay Holmes spoke with some little car enthusiasts about what they’re excited about seeing.

“The new Mustang because I keep seeing it in the game I play,” one of the children said. “I always wanted to see the inside.”

The Auto Show has a cool collection of movie-inspired cars. The San Diego Automotive Museum also rolled in a few classics.

There are a lot of gas engine models on the showroom floor, but the electric vehicles are making their presence know.

“We've now got so much technology in cars,” says Richard Newendyke with the San Diego International Auto Show. “ The future is in something other than gas engines.”

Newendyke predicts the first-ever Corvette ERAY will be popular among attendees. He says the beautiful gray body is not something we would have seen a few years ago, and the style is similar to the more exotic cars, with the engine in the back.

“Cars are becoming more and more a vision for you and the designers," he says.

For the first time, the auto show will have “electric avenue,” where visitors will be able to explore different models in one stop. There is also a test track at the show.

“You can't drive that one,” says Newendyke. “We have professional drivers who will take you on that. If you really like that, we also have test drives. You can go out front and test drive with manufactures out on the streets of San Diego.”

The show runs until Jan. 1. Doors open each day at 10 a.m.