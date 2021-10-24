San Diego International Auto Show canceled ... again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego International Auto Show has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The annual event was scheduled to take place from December 30 through January 2, 2022 t the San Diego Convention Center.

A statement was posted on the event's website:

“After careful consideration of a variety of COVID related factors, including uncertain event verification requirements, vehicle chip and inventory challenges, and most importantly, concern for the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, show officials determined that the responsible decision was to cancel the show. Given current conditions it would not be possible to produce an event of the caliber that show-goers have come to expect and deserve."

The San Diego International Auto Show is one the largest in the state.

Each year, the show has long been a place for car lovers to eye, touch, and test drive their dream cars. It features hundreds of the latest new rides from brands like Jaguar, Audi, Lamborghini, Maserati, Lexus, Mazda, and many more.

Organizers said plans for the 2023 show are already in the works, with the goal of having a better show experience for guests next year.

