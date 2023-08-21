San Diego International Airport travelers feel impact of Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Tropical Storm Hilary proved to be an issue for many travelers heading in and out of San Diego International Airport on Monday.

For Suzette Montgomery, celebrating a milestone for her mother may not happen because Mother Nature did not cooperate Sunday into Monday morning.

“It was my mom's 80th birthday … everyone flew in. It was a great turnout. Everything was beautiful and then the rain,” Montgomery told ABC 10News.

Even though it caused stress, Montgomery said she’s thankful the celebration went off without a hitch. But dealing with the aftermath of the storm was a different story.

“The roads were very bad because of the hydroplaning. There were several cars hydroplaning through traffic on either side,” said Montgomery.

That includes getting to the airport to catch her flight, which was on schedule.

But Montgomery wasn’t taking any chances. She, like many other travelers, arrived at the airport early, just in case there were changes to their travel plans, as dozens of flights in and out of San Diego International Airport were cancelled or delayed.

“I've lived here for 10 years before I left. We've seen rain before, but this was like a lot and consistent and for a heavier period of time,” Montgomery said.

And even though she didn’t get the San Diego weather that America’s Finest City is known for, Montgomery said she’d gladly bring some of that with her back home to Texas where temperatures are in the 90s.

She added, “If we could bottle this rain and take it to San Antonio, we'd be most appreciative.”