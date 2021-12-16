San Diego International Airport, other county airports to receive millions from infrastructure bill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego International Airport and several other airports around San Diego County are collectively receiving millions of dollars in funding thanks to the federal infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden in November.

In total, over $294 million has been earmarked for the state of California’s 167 airports. Federal Aviation Administration officials said that airports can use the money towards “runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding California airports will receive.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world. With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

The breakdown of funding for each San Diego County airport:

San Diego International Airport: $24,160,074

McLellan-Palomar Airport, Carlsbad: $763,000

Gillespie Field, El Cajon: $763,000

Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, San Diego: $295,000

Brown Field Municipal Airport, San Diego: $295,000

Ramona Airport, Ramona: $295,000

Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield, Oceanside: $159,000

Borrego Valley Airport, Borrego Springs: $110,000

Los Angeles International Airport is slated to receive $79 million, the largest share of the funding for California’s airports.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County will get $11,573,206, according to the FAA.

More information can be found at https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.