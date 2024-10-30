San Diego International Airport awarded $12.1 million from FAA for Terminal 1 project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego International Airport was awarded $12.1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday to help fund work on the new Terminal 1 project.

"We thank the FAA and truly appreciate the support of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Scott Peters as well as our entire congressional delegation in making these funds available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

The funds are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Terminal Program and will go toward constructing two passenger boarding bridges, as well as structural supports, foundation concrete, pilings, flooring and roofing.

"The $12.1 million from the Airport Terminal Program will fund an essential portion of the New T1 which is the largest construction project in this airport's history," Becker said. "These passenger boarding bridges will be the gateway for millions of visitors to our new terminal and ultimately to our vibrant binational region.

"Our purpose is creating an exceptional customer experience for the community and the world, and these passenger bridges are an important step towards that goal," she added.

It is the third ATP grant awarded to SAN from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a total of $87.1 million. A total of 125 airports across the country were awarded grants this round -- the fourth year in a five-year competitive grant cycle.

