San Diego International Airport adds direct flights to Toronto starting December

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport announced Thursday that it will provide nonstop service to Toronto beginning in December.

The seasonal routes will occur four times a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday -- to and from Toronto-Pearson International Airport starting Dec. 9, offered through Canadian provider Porter Airlines.

Flights starting in Canada's most populous city will depart at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in a little over 2 1/2 hours. Return flights will take off at 2:05 p.m.

With the new additions, San Diego becomes the fourth city in California with nonstop, Porter-served routes to Toronto-Pearson and fourth in California, after Los Angeles, San Francisco and Palm Springs.

"We welcome Porter Airlines to San Diego International Airport," said Kimberly J. Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "The Canadian carrier will be the eighteenth airline to provide service from our airport. We look forward to providing San Diegans more nonstop service to this international, cosmopolitan city known for business, finance, arts, sports and culture, while giving Torontonians expanded service to our fabulous beaches and year-round sunny climate."

Passengers traveling between the two cities will fly on the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, equipped with a signature two-by-two configuration and in-flight amenities such as WiFi and extra legroom.

Around 50,000 passengers took connecting flights between Toronto and either Palm Springs or San Diego in 2023, according to Toronto-Pearson chief commercial officer and interim chief operating officer Khalil Lamrabet.

For upcoming flight schedules, travelers can go to flyporter.com.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.