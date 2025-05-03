San Diego Humane Society's walk for animals raises over $300,000

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of people participated in Saturday's Walk for Animals held in the Point Loma neighborhood, raising over $300,000 for the San Diego Humane Society, an official said.

More than 4,000 people, along with their dogs, turned out for the event held at Liberty Station, according to the SDHS. The money raised will help the organization care for 40,000 animals in the coming year, spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.

"This was one of my favorite Walk for Animals events," Thompson told City News Service via email. "We had such great weather -- not too hot, not too cold -- and such a fun mix of attendees."

Walk for Animals is considered one of the SDHS' largest events, with a targeted goal of raising $335,000 this year.

"Every dollar raised helps provide safe shelter, medical treatment, behavior support and a second chance at life for animals in need," officials said.

Along with a two-mile and half-mile walk, Saturday's event featured dog activities and a spa, live music and vendor booths.

Thompson noted that two dogs up for adoption, Carson and Nala, "had the best time, meeting people and other dogs" at the walk.

Information on both dogs, along with other critters, can be found here.

