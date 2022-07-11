SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Tuesday, pups and cats with a few years on them are up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society through July 31.

The organization is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals, a move intended to help create space in the shelter after taking in nearly 300 stray pets following the Fourth of July holiday.

SDHS has 1,711 animals in its care. Of those, 605 are available for adoption.

“While we are here to help animals and the people who love them, we are low on space to house these pets and could really use the community’s support. If you’re able to adopt a pet, that adoption will make a difference for so many other animals in need," said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers.

SDHS also encourages fostering a pet until they find their forever home with you or someone else.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.