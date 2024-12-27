San Diego Humane Society seeks home for 135 guinea pigs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Humane Society officials are seeking homes for 135 guinea pigs, including dozens recently rescued from a recreational vehicle in Ocean Beach.

The SDHS law enforcement team on Dec. 18 rescued 51 guinea pigs from the RV after the animals' owner died, officials said in a statement.

SDHS officials said the pets were examined and are in good health.

"Now these animals are ready for their second chance, along with the dozens of guinea pigs who were already available for adoption at SDHS," officials said Thursday.

The "small, furry friends" can be adopted as singles or in bonded pairs, according to SDHS, which added the animals are spayed or neutered.

Along with its campuses in Escondido and Oceanside, SDHS has facilities in El Cajon and San Diego.

"Guinea pigs make incredible companions, and the organization hopes these deserving animals will find their way into warm hearts and homes this holiday season," SDHS officials said.

Those wishing to adopt a guinea pig may visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, at all four SDHS campuses.

All locations will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, New Year's Eve, and will be closed on Wednesday, New Year's Day, officials said.

More information is available at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.