San Diego Humane Society reuniting pets with owners after NYE fireworks

As animal lovers work to reunite pets and owners after fireworks rang in the New Year, the San Diego Humane Society highlighted the impact a single volunteer can make to put minds at ease.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 03, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As animal lovers work to reunite pets and owners after fireworks rang in the New Year, the San Diego Humane Society highlighted the impact a single volunteer can make to put minds at ease.

SDHS director of public relations Nina Thompson says more than 40 stray pets were at the shelter as of Tuesday afternoon, and she expected that number to grow over the coming days. Tuesday marked the first day they were open to the public since the holiday, so naturally, it was busy.

Despite the hustle, bustle and uncertainty over pet reunions, volunteer Linda Falconer greeted everyone who came by the shelter kindly.

Learn more about SDHS' efforts to get pets back home and meet Linda for yourself by watching the video at the top of this page.

