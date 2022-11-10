San Diego Humane Society ready to assist in storm recovery

San Diego (KGTV) - The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team is standing by to assist in recovery efforts from Hurricane Nicole. The team is waiting on local crews in Florida to assess the damage. The magnitude of the disaster will determine if the crew will be sent to the east coast.

“Our team is ready to go at a moment's notice,” says Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society. “They train all year round in order to be ready to help in disasters like this with Hurricane Nicole.”

The Emergency Response Team has been monitoring the now tropical storm. Nicole had made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday morning.

A little over a month ago, a four-member team of staff and volunteers was sent to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The team delivered over 3,000 pounds of food to pet owners. Members worked to clear debris from the storm that blocked off an animal shelter. The team also worked to reunite pets who got separated from their families.

The Humane Society says it's not likely we will see any hurricanes here locally, but it is important for San Diegans to be prepared for local disasters.

“Anytime we see a disaster it’s such an important reminder for us at home to be ready as well,” says Thompson. “If you have pets make sure you are ready. Make sure you can easily get your cat in a crate, dog in the car, or horse in the trailer.”

Here is a list of items that pet owners should have when preparing for a disaster:

