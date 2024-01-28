San Diego Humane Society helps flood victims care for pets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society continued its efforts Saturday to support flood-impacted families care for their pets.

Humane officers and the Emergency Response Team walked door-to-door in the Southcrest, Mountain View, Logan Heights and Shelltown neighborhoods Saturday looking for animals left behind during flooding and providing dozens of families with food and other assistance, according to Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

The Humane Society has worked in partnership with the American Red Cross since Monday to operate a temporary shelter for pets at Lincoln High School, 4777 Imperial Ave. Currently, 17 evacuated pets are there including nine dogs, seven birds and a rabbit, Thompson said.

The Humane Society is asking for donations of dog food, leases, collars and slip leads through sdhumane.org/wishlist and is looking for people willing to foster pets until they can reunite with their families here.

Anyone unable to find their pet or left their pet behind when evacuating can call 619-299-7012 and press 1 for dispatch.

