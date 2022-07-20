SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane society is seeking the public's help Wednesday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood.

The dog, a 4-year-old Dogue De Bordeuax, was brought into the SDHS's Pilar and Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine -- where he was immediately treated -- by a good Samaritan on July 2, the agency reported.

"We're hoping someone may recognize this dog and may have seen something that can assist our investigating officers," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "We want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The anonymous tip line can be reached at 888-580-8477.

Report suspicions of animal cruelty or neglect to San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.