San Diego Housing Commission releases report on 'granny flats' program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Housing Commission has built five new “Accessory Dwelling Unit” homes that were designed to be used as a model for homeowners who wish to do the same on their own property.

The pilot program is intended to help create and expedite additional affordable housing options in San Diego.

The homes, known as ADUs or “granny flats” are on existing single-family home properties owned by the commission's nonprofit affiliate.

The SDHC used yard space of five existing homes that are already rented out as affordable housing to households with low income.

The five range in size, from a 224-square-foot studio to a three-bedroom, three-bath, 1,200-square-foot home to give people a range of ideas and plans.

One is a manufactured home, built offsite and assembled in Otay Mesa.

San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who represents District 8, said Monday that "these dwelling units create opportunities for individuals and families."

The Housing Commission hopes that by offering a full report on lessons learned and best practices on its website, it will make the creation of a new source of affordable housing in the City of San Diego an easier process.

That report is already posted on the commission's website at https://www.sdhc.org/housing-opportunities/adu/

Homeowners can use these suggestions to make plans of their own, in an effort to help property owners create a source of new housing in the City of San Diego.

In the report are cost estimates, timelines and suggestions. Soon, the actual blueprints for all five homes will be available for free to help expedite the permitting and building process for anyone who wants to build an ADU on their property.