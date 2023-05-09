San Diego Hospitals prepare for influx of migrants once Title 42 ends

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hospitals across San Diego and Imperial Counties are getting ready for an increase in migrants needing care.

Unprecedented numbers of people seeking asylum are expected at the U.S-Mexico border once Title 42 is lifted on Thursday.

The migrants have traveled thousands of miles from all over the world. Many will need medical care.

The CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego says the most common injuries are from falls.

"We have had fractures. We have had tears and other things that we’ve seen, and usually, when that happens [the] border patrol tries to do its best and then transfers to hospital," said CEO Vino Pajanor.

While border patrol agents and active duty military troops prepare for a surge of people seeking asylum, hospitals across San Diego and Imperial Counties are also getting ready.

Scripps Health sent ABC 10News the following statement:

"As Title 42 lifts later this week, Scripps Health expects to see an influx of patients at our hospitals. This is concerning because, like other hospitals, we are already straining to meet the healthcare needs of our region. We are experiencing an extremely high volume of patients in our emergency departments, as well as significant challenges discharging patients to the appropriate level of care in the community.

Scripps and other local hospitals are sharing feedback with county officials to help appropriately manage individuals in a way that preserves hospital-level resources to treat those with acute healthcare needs while enabling the county to focus on community resources to provide the necessary social support. We are already seeing the effects of impacted shelters in the region and support the county’s request for federal resources to bolster community-based services in San Diego for migrants crossing our border and seeking asylum.

Scripps has surge plans in place as part of our ongoing hospital operational plans, but we currently have no idea what will be coming our way as Title 42 expires. We will adjust as needed but are concerned."

Scripps Mercy Hospital will start its period of being responsible for border-related trauma patients on May 15. Scripps Mercy will take two weeks of border-related trauma cases, and then UCSD will take the next six weeks. The hospitals will evaluate the schedule in a few months.

Sharp HealthCare also sent ABC 10News a statement:

Sharp HealthCare has activated its command centers to prepare for the May 11 expiration of Title 42, the federal emergency health regulation that limits which refugees seeking asylum can enter the United States. San Diego County has seen an increase in asylum seekers presenting to the US-Mexico border. In response, Sharp is monitoring and preparing for a potential increase in patients presenting to our medical facilities.

Catholic Charities is able to treat minor injuries.

"A handful of them are coming with injuries that are usually taken care of at our shelter. But if that injury is more than critical, a gash and they’re bleeding, then they go to the hospital, and then we coordinate with the hospital," said Pajanor.

