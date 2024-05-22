San Diego honors high school seniors joining military

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Heroism, careers, service, and gratitude were focal points at the local community salutes ceremony aboard the USS Midway, where 190 San Diego high school seniors were honored as they prepare to join the military.

During the ceremony, military leaders from all branches welcomed the group with words of encouragement. ABC 10News Reporter Ciara Encinas hosted the event and witnessed the seniors take the oath of enlistment.

Enlistees were grateful for the honor.

Our Community Salutes holds dozens of ceremonies like these around the country and offers resources to enlistees and their families.