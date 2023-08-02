San Diego Honda Dealers' ice cream truck offers free treats on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Did someone say, “free ice cream”?

The San Diego Honda Dealers are helping San Diegans beat the heat on Wednesday as their Helpful Honda Free Ice Cream Truck makes several stops around town to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

The truck will be loaded with frozen treats such as ice cream sandwiches, “bomb pops,” orange “dreamsicles,” fruit bars, and more.

The truck is scheduled to stop at the following locations in San Diego County on Wednesday:



11:15 a.m.-12 p.m.: Low-income seniors at Belden Village, 7777 Belden St., San Diego 92111

12:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: Non-profit housing at Villa de Vida, Inc., 12939 Pomerado Rd., Poway 92064

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Summer Camp Musical Theater, 7960 University Ave., Suite 240, La Mesa 91942

San Diego Honda Dealers said the truck will be making its way around the county through the end of August.

San Diegans can submit locations where they would like to see the truck stop on the SDHondaDealers Facebook page.