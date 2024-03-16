San Diego High School students rally for flood victims at City Hall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of San Diego High School students rallied on Friday afternoon to support victims affected by the historic flood in January.

The students began their demonstration at SDHS and walked to City Hall.

“We’ve been planning this for about a month and a half now," SDHS Climate Action Club Co-President Eva Amato said.

At City Hall, young speakers took turns sharing their own experiences on Jan. 22 and the overwhelming damage they and their peers have seen in southeastern neighborhoods.

"People lose their entire livelihoods and homes and everything, so it’s heartbreaking. I mean, I’ve been holding back tears the entire time. It’s a horrible, horrible thing to see," SDHS Climate Action Club Vice President Sanjana Ganguly-Fitzgerald said.

The students called on the City to take action and be accountable for the most severely affected neighborhoods.

“It’s a great way to process emotions. I wasn’t affected [by] the flooding, but hearing the firsthand accounts and just horrific stories…I’m really grateful that we could put this on today and emphasize that this is not a natural disaster; it was a planning disaster," Amato said.

San Diego Unified School District told 10News that the students who participated in the rally would not be penalized and that chaperones and police were on site to ensure everyone's safe return to class.