San Diego heat wave bakes the East County

El Cajon, CA (KGTV) - People in the East County are dealing with excessive heat.

On Monday, parents took advantage of some shade while their children cooled off in the Splash pad at Santee Lakes. Brie Medina homeschools her two kids.

The park offers a refreshing break.

"Nothing quite beats a little water play and being outside," said Medina.

Jesse Westin's baby loves to crawl in the water.

"We do have air conditioning, but it's nice being outside, and the water she loves it," said Westin.

Triple-digit temperatures and potentially dangerous heat will hover over the region through Wednesday night.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the San Diego Valleys, including El Cajon, Santee, San Marcos, La Mesa, Escondido, and Poway. Temperatures range from 90-104.

"Too hot, it's humid also, it's hard to stay cool," said Alicia Martinez.

The city and county have designated cool zones at dozens of recreation centers, libraries, and community centers. Robert Guthrie is 82. He's grateful for a place to go.

"A lot of us seniors, we're on a fixed income, and if we are at home, we'd have to have our air conditioning on, and we can't afford that high price," said Guthrie.

